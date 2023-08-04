S13E215Fri, Aug 4, 2023
Katy Perry opens up about what’s next as her Las Vegas residency comes to a close; Trump pleads not guilty to new federal charges; CDC approves new RSV immunization for infants
TV-PG | 08.04.23 | 01:09:06 | CC
01:08:40
Thursday, Aug 03, 2023George Duran shares this year’s hottest food trends; A look at the music, dance and culture embraced by O'Shae Sibley; What to expect when Trump is arraigned in DCTV-PG
01:05:31
Wednesday, Aug 02, 2023How new Trump indictment could impact presidential race; AMC reports best week in ticket sales on heels of ‘Barbenheimer’; 2 women go viral with DIY McDonald’s sundae hackTV-PG
01:07:17
Tuesday, Aug 01, 2023'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dies at 25; Celebrate shelter dogs everywhere on 'Dogust' 1st; Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dead at age 70TV-PG