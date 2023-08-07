30:27

Sunday, Aug 06, 2023 Simone Biles returns with a win; Nearly a million people celebrate with Pope Francis; Russia vows to retaliate after another tanker attack by Ukraine

01:10:14

Saturday, Aug 05, 2023 Kicking around down under as Team USA says 'Good morning, Australia'; Severe teacher shortage across the country; WGA and AMPTP hold first meeting since the start of strike

01:09:06

Friday, Aug 04, 2023 Katy Perry opens up about what’s next as her Las Vegas residency comes to a close; Trump pleads not guilty to new federal charges; CDC approves new RSV immunization for infants

01:08:40

Thursday, Aug 03, 2023 George Duran shares this year’s hottest food trends; A look at the music, dance and culture embraced by O'Shae Sibley; What to expect when Trump is arraigned in DC

01:05:31

Wednesday, Aug 02, 2023 How new Trump indictment could impact presidential race; AMC reports best week in ticket sales on heels of ‘Barbenheimer’; 2 women go viral with DIY McDonald’s sundae hack

01:07:17