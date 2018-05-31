18:23

Wednesday, May 30, 2018 Inside The Life Of International Superstar DJ Tiesto; Trump Meets With Kim Kardashian West

18:10

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 'Roseanne' Cancelled, A Look At Companies Making Changes After Social Response; Hero Rescues Boy Dangling From Paris Balcony

18:36

Friday, May 25, 2018 Rose McGowan And Other Alleged Victims Of Harvey Weinstein React To Arrest; The Final Lap: Danica Patrick On Her Journey To NASCAR Stardom And Why She's Retiring

18:26

Thursday, May 24, 2018 New NFL mandate Requiring Players To Stand For National Anthem Sparks Debate; 9-Year-Old Internet Star Lil Tay On Her Controversial Videos: 'It's All Me'

18:30

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 How 'Star Wars' Fans Donald Glover And Alden Ehrenreich Prepped For 'Solo'; A Dog 'Adopted' These Ducklings After Their Mom Disappeared

18:26

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 Up close and personal with the Hawaii volcano spewing lava; 'Deadpool 2' star Ryan Reynolds on how Celine Dion got involved with the soundtrack

18:00

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 How the royal wedding might usher in a new era for the monarchy; 'American Idol' crowns a new winner: Maddie Poppe

18:05

Friday, May 18, 2018 10 Victims Dead In Texas School Shooting, Explosives Found, Officials Say; Prince William, Prince Harry Greet Well-Wishers Ahead Of Royal Wedding

18:11

Thursday, May 17, 2018 Meghan Markle's Mom Meets Prince Harry's Immediate Family For First Time; How Diana, Kate And Meghan Created Their Own Unique Fashion Statements

18:33

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry And Lionel Richie On How This Season Is Different; Entire Police Department Escorts 5-Year-Old Boy To School

18:32

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 Officers' Body Cameras Capture Moments Before One Of Their Own Was Killed; A Colorado Sheriff's Mission After The Shooting Death Of One Of His Own

17:57

Monday, May 14, 2018 A New Fissure Opened Up On Hawaii's Big Island After Dangerous Volcano Eruption; Pink Invites 12-Year-Old Fan To Sing At Her Concert

18:29

Friday, May 11, 2018 Pilots Who Landed Deadly Southwest Flight On What Happened In Cockpit; 'Avengers' Fans Build Their Own Thor's Hammer, Black Panther Claws

18:28

Thursday, May 10, 2018 Inside The Sinaloa Cartel's Drug Operations Fueling US's Heroin Addiction; Collecting The Dead In Acapulco, One Of Mexico's Most Violent Cities

18:15

Thursday, May 10, 2018 After Volcanic Eruption, Hawaiians Face Possible Volcanic Smog And Acid Rain; How GIPHY Turned Short Videos Into A Multi-Million Dollar, Internet-Ruling Idea

18:11

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 How False Eyelashes Become A Must-Have, Everyday Accessory And A Booming Market; Uber Unveils Plans For 'Flying Cars' With UberAir

17:58

Monday, May 07, 2018 On The West Virginia Campaign Trail Where Candidates Are After The Working Class Vote; Met Gala 2018: Stars Hit The Red Carpet In Style On Fashion's Night Out

18:21

Friday, May 04, 2018 Behind The Scenes Of 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 With Cast, Author Margaret Atwood; Celebrate Star Wars Day With A Preview Of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

18:38