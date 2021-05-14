18:24

Thursday, May 13, 2021 Volunteers step up amid India's rising COVID-19 death toll; CDC releases new mask, social distance guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans

17:29

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Afghans shaken amid horror of bombings, politician warns there could be more; In Afghanistan, a woman’s ability to pursue education is at risk

18:28

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans; What we know about trans athletes’ ability to play

18:13

Monday, May 10, 2021 Fear, misinformation muddle efforts to vaccinate some American conservatives; Body-positive Tess Holliday on the complexities of her eating disorder

18:19

Friday, May 07, 2021 A father is accused, then cleared, of the murder of his 3-year-old daughter; FBI agents find the true killer of Riley Fox

18:32

Thursday, May 06, 2021 Walter Wallace Jr. is killed by police less than a minute after they arrive; Walter Wallace Jr.’s death ignites calls for police reform

18:52

Wednesday, May 05, 2021 Afghan women fear Taliban will take control and strip back their basic rights; After 20 years in Afghanistan, what is the US leaving behind?; Afghanistan’s future is yet to be written

18:29

Tuesday, May 04, 2021 Reeling from year of constant unrest, Portland mayor hopes to crack down on Antifa; Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot hosts new show spotlighting women making a difference

18:17