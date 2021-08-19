Will the hard-fought freedoms for women in Afghanistan remain under the Taliban?; Discussing concerns about Afghan women’s future under the Taliban

Will the hard-fought freedoms for women in Afghanistan remain under the Taliban?; Discussing concerns about Afghan women’s future under the Taliban

Will the hard-fought freedoms for women in Afghanistan remain under the Taliban?; Discussing concerns about Afghan women’s future under the Taliban

Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021 Will the hard-fought freedoms for women in Afghanistan remain under the Taliban?; Discussing concerns about Afghan women’s future under the Taliban

18:47