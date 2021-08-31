S42E161Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Families of 13 slain US service members express grief, anger; California Rep. Ro Khanna speaks on how to help Afghan refugees in the U.S.
NR | 08.31.21 | 17:59 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
18:37
Monday, Aug 30, 2021As Ida slammed into Louisiana, the state was already battling a COVID crisis; Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ tells long-forgotten story of Harlem Cultural FestivalNR
18:06
Friday, Aug 27, 2021Afghanistan crisis, time running out for US military leave deadline; Stars of ‘Candyman’ discuss Black horror in filmNR
18:51
Thursday, Aug 26, 2021Explosions near Kabul airport kill dozens; How deadly bombings might affect Afghanistan withdrawalNR
18:36
Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021Photographer showcases portraits of those wrongly senten-ced to death; Teenage superstar Billie Eilish premieres concert film next month on Disney+NR
18:17
Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her; Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80NR
18:32
Monday, Aug 23, 2021TikTok stars address vaccine hesitancy, misinformation; ‘Jeopardy!’ host steps down after backlash over past offensive commentsNR
18:39
Friday, Aug 20, 2021Marine helps translator escape Afghanistan with family after weeklong push; People trade in everyday amenities for an adventurous life on the roadNR
18:38
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021Biden stands by withdrawal as Afghans desperately plead for help from Taliban threat; Lizzo discusses self-love and allowing herself to be vulnerable despite the hatersNR
18:36
Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021Desperation in Haiti as tropical storm disrupts earthquake rescue efforts; R. Kelly begins criminal trial for federal sex trafficking, racketeering chargesNR
18:35
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021Will the hard-fought freedoms for women in Afghanistan remain under the Taliban?; Discussing concerns about Afghan women’s future under the TalibanNR
18:47
Monday, Aug 16, 2021As Afghanistan devolves into chaos, nationals try desperately to flee their homeland; Afghanistan under Taliban control: Where do we go from here?NR
18:09
Thursday, Aug 12, 2021Breaking down Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew; Mom sees marijuana edibles business boom during the pandemicNR
18:22
Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021Florida's COVID-19 crisis at record highs amid battle over back-to-school rules; Experts break down the surge of COVID-19 in childrenNR
18:34
Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021Cuomo announces his resignation following sexual harassment allegations; Young LGBTQ skateboarders find their chosen families in the communityNR
18:40
Monday, Aug 09, 2021Dallas-based teacher speaks on teaching past injustices amid critical race debate; Washington D.C. man wins groundbreaking election from behind barsNR
18:57
Thursday, Aug 05, 2021A Turkic Muslim family's journey to safety after facing persecution in China; US clamps down on Chinese goods possibly made by Muslims in detention campsNR
18:39
Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021Provincetown hotspot highlights protection of vaccines, danger of delta variant; A year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon must reckon with dire economic crisisNR
19:05
Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021Cuomo engaged in pattern of sexual harassment, NY AG report alleges; Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold win spotlights Hmong American prideNR
18:29
Monday, Aug 02, 2021Kathy Griffin details struggle with pill addiction and suicide attempt; In recovery, Kathy Griffin says she discovered she has lung cancerNR