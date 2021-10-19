Skip to Content
-
S42E195Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Compounding recent turmoil in Haiti, a Christian missionary group is kidnapped; New ABC drama ‘Queens’ puts spotlight on women in hip-hop, female empowerment
NR | 10.19.21 | 18:22 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:35
18:39
18:35
18:47
18:32
18:32
18:27
18:28
18:33
18:47
18:12
NightlineOctober 2021Tuesday, October 19, 2021