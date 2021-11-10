Skip to Content
-
S42E211Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand, defends shootings, claiming self-defense; Scientists are breeding coral to reinvigorate Great Barrier Reef's damaged areas
NR | 11.10.21 | 18:07 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:40
18:40
18:41
18:39
18:31
19:17
18:55
NightlineNovember 2021Wednesday, November 10, 2021