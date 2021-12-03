S42E227Friday, December 3, 2021
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gets emotional on the witness stand; Steven Spielberg reimages iconic musical ‘West Side Story,’ spotlights authenticity
NR | 12.03.21 | 18:42 | CC
20:36
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021Alec Baldwin describes the moments leading up to the tragic 'Rust' shooting incident; NatGeo documentary captures the intersection of COVID-19 and racial reckoningNR
18:05
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021SCOTUS hears arguments on the most consequential abortion case in 30 years; Heart surgeon, television personality ‘Dr. Oz’ runs for Pennsylvania senateNR