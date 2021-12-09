18:18

Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021 Ukrainians living under constant threat of Russian invasion; Mind-bending, interactive art installations take on traditional museums

18:46

Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 Victims of the Pensacola terror attack remembered by loved ones; Investigation into how a man with terrorist ties could go undetected, vetting

18:48

Monday, Dec 06, 2021 Michigan high school shooting: Key details of what happened and where the case stands; Bridging the divide between LA cops and community through football

18:42

Friday, Dec 03, 2021 Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gets emotional on the witness stand; Steven Spielberg reimages iconic musical ‘West Side Story,’ spotlights authenticity

20:36

Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 Alec Baldwin describes the moments leading up to the tragic 'Rust' shooting incident; NatGeo documentary captures the intersection of COVID-19 and racial reckoning

18:05