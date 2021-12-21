18:18

Monday, Dec 20, 2021 Incentive programs across the country are enticing workers to relocate; ‘The Matrix Resurrections:’ Iconic sci-fi series makes its return to the big screen

18:39

Friday, Dec 17, 2021 Mother found guilty of second-degree murder finds support, domestic abuse awareness; Ben Affleck reflects on what it means to be a good father figure in ‘The Tender Bar’

18:32

Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 Vincent Jackson's widow speaks on CTE in an exclusive ABC News interview; Family searches for missing 26-year-old daughter Mercedes Clement

18:22

Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 Former Minnesota police officer on trial for murder of Daunte Wright; Elite freeride athletes train for the annual Red Bull motocross event

18:09

Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 Residents of Dawson Spring, Kentucky, try to salvage homes reduced to rubble; Spirit leaders speak on resilience

18:45

Monday, Dec 13, 2021 At least 88 people have died after nearly 44 reported tornadoes caused destruction; Volunteers come together to aid their destroyed community

18:38

Friday, Dec 10, 2021 The shooting tragedy on the 'Rust' movie set – what really happened? Now, hear breaking new interviews from crew members who were there, the Sheriff, the DA, and the father of the armorer.

18:36

Thursday, Dec 09, 2021 Smash-and-grab robberies are on the rise in Los Angeles; NatGeo docu-series ‘Welcome to Earth’ delivers a closer look at the force of nature

18:18

Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021 Ukrainians living under constant threat of Russian invasion; Mind-bending, interactive art installations take on traditional museums

18:46

Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 Victims of the Pensacola terror attack remembered by loved ones; Investigation into how a man with terrorist ties could go undetected, vetting

18:48

Monday, Dec 06, 2021 Michigan high school shooting: Key details of what happened and where the case stands; Bridging the divide between LA cops and community through football

18:42

Friday, Dec 03, 2021 Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes gets emotional on the witness stand; Steven Spielberg reimages iconic musical ‘West Side Story,’ spotlights authenticity

20:36

Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 Alec Baldwin describes the moments leading up to the tragic 'Rust' shooting incident; NatGeo documentary captures the intersection of COVID-19 and racial reckoning

18:05