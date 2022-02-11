S43E30Friday, February 11, 2022
Investigators still searching for clues in Delphi murders; The search for the Delphi murder continues
NR | 02.11.22 | 18:51 | CC
more episodes
18:22
Thursday, Feb 10, 2022Ant-vaccine truckers paralyzing Ottawa; Joe Exotic opens up in jailhouse interviewNR
18:51
Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022Housing segregation still sidelining people of color from dream homes; The uphill battle to repair years of discriminatory housing practicesNR
18:31
Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022School boards battle librarians over book bans; 2022 Oscars: This year's biggest surprisesNR
17:21
Monday, Feb 07, 2022Two years after the death of George Floyd, another Black man killed by MN police; Spotify reportedly removes more than 100 episodes of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’NR
18:54
Friday, Feb 04, 2022A look inside the first police academy at a HBCU; HBCU police academy recruits aim to make changeNR
18:23
Thursday, Feb 03, 2022Biden, Eric Adams team up to take on gun violence; Ukraine on edge as war chatter increasesNR
18:40
Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022Black NFL coach sounds off on alleged discrimination; Wrongly convicted Malcolm X suspect speaks outNR
18:06
Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022Tom Brady rides off into the sunset after 22-year NFL career; Screen Queens Rising: Halle Berry, Tessa ThompsonNR