Western companies pull out of Russia over invasion; Retired cop acquitted for movie theater shooting speaks out

Western companies pull out of Russia over invasion; Retired cop acquitted for movie theater shooting speaks out

Western companies pull out of Russia over invasion; Retired cop acquitted for movie theater shooting speaks out

Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022 Western companies pull out of Russia over invasion; Retired cop acquitted for movie theater shooting speaks out

Ukrainian families share their painful journey; Former Ukrainian president speaks out against Putin

Ukrainian families share their painful journey; Former Ukrainian president speaks out against Putin

Ukrainian families share their painful journey; Former Ukrainian president speaks out against Putin

Friday, Mar 04, 2022 Ukrainian families share their painful journey; Former Ukrainian president speaks out against Putin

17:30