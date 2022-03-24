Russians flee to Mexico in hopes for US asylum; U.S. troops deploy to Oklahoma City hospital

Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022 Russians flee to Mexico in hopes for US asylum; U.S. troops deploy to Oklahoma City hospital

Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson squares off with senators; 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' returns for new generation of fans

Monday, Mar 21, 2022 Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sits for historic SCOTUS confirmation hearings; The turbulent break-up of Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West sparks concerns

Friday, Mar 18, 2022 Socialite scammer conned New York’s elite; Captivating con woman has a dedicated chorus of supporters

Thursday, Mar 17, 2022 U.S. fans rally to bring Brittney Griner home; 'Drive my Car' director humbled by film's critical acclaim

Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022 Sons of Atlanta spa shooting victims reflect on somber anniversary; Asian Americans remain on edge as violence against community grows

Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022 Russian civilians flee country as Putin cracks down on freedoms; Former 'GMA' producer shares personal journey of grief after daughter's murder

Monday, Mar 14, 2022 More people flee violence as Russia targets massive air attacks on civilians; Actress Evan Rachel Wood as an activist for domestic violence, sexual assault victims

Friday, Mar 11, 2022 Featured on a special “20/20” event, Diane Sawyer decodes the mysteries behind the Heaven’s Gate cult, including an exclusive interview with Rio DiAngelo, a member who left the group.

Thursday, Mar 10, 2022 Jussie Smollett sentenced for false police reports; 'Don't say gay' bill stokes fear among families

Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022 Families, businesses feeling the pinch as prices soar; Ukraine orphans press on through horrors of war

Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022 Western companies pull out of Russia over invasion; Retired cop acquitted for movie theater shooting speaks out

Friday, Mar 04, 2022 Ukrainian families share their painful journey; Former Ukrainian president speaks out against Putin

