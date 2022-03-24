S43E59Thursday, March 24, 2022
Biden rallies European allies as Russia-Ukraine conflict grows more dire; Olivia Rodrigo talks about her rise to the top of the charts
NR | 03.24.22 | 18:31 | CC
18:42
Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022Russians flee to Mexico in hopes for US asylum; U.S. troops deploy to Oklahoma City hospitalNR
18:45
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson squares off with senators; 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' returns for new generation of fansNR
18:53
Monday, Mar 21, 2022Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sits for historic SCOTUS confirmation hearings; The turbulent break-up of Kim Kardashian and Kanye ‘Ye’ West sparks concernsNR
18:20
Friday, Mar 18, 2022Socialite scammer conned New York’s elite; Captivating con woman has a dedicated chorus of supportersNR
18:38
Thursday, Mar 17, 2022U.S. fans rally to bring Brittney Griner home; 'Drive my Car' director humbled by film's critical acclaimNR
18:51
Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022Sons of Atlanta spa shooting victims reflect on somber anniversary; Asian Americans remain on edge as violence against community growsNR
18:37
Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022Russian civilians flee country as Putin cracks down on freedoms; Former 'GMA' producer shares personal journey of grief after daughter's murderNR
18:31
Monday, Mar 14, 2022More people flee violence as Russia targets massive air attacks on civilians; Actress Evan Rachel Wood as an activist for domestic violence, sexual assault victimsNR
18:40
Friday, Mar 11, 2022Featured on a special “20/20” event, Diane Sawyer decodes the mysteries behind the Heaven’s Gate cult, including an exclusive interview with Rio DiAngelo, a member who left the group.NR
18:13
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022Jussie Smollett sentenced for false police reports; 'Don't say gay' bill stokes fear among familiesNR
18:37
Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022Families, businesses feeling the pinch as prices soar; Ukraine orphans press on through horrors of warNR
18:32
Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022Western companies pull out of Russia over invasion; Retired cop acquitted for movie theater shooting speaks outNR
18:21
Monday, Mar 07, 2022Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks exclusively with ABC News; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shares a message of resilienceNR
18:28
Friday, Mar 04, 2022Ukrainian families share their painful journey; Former Ukrainian president speaks out against PutinNR
18:32
Thursday, Mar 03, 2022Russian oligarchs targeted in latest U.S. sanctions; Online Ivermectin sales raise concernsNR
18:18
Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022Concerns grow as key Ukrainian city sieged; Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' faces new suitNR
17:30
Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022Biden lays out vision for the country, as political divisions grow; Experts discuss Biden's first State of the Union addressNR