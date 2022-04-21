Skip to Content
-
S43E79Thursday, April 21, 2022
With gas prices high, will Americans finally shift to electric vehicles?; Magic Johnson looks back at the highs and lows of his legendary career
NR | 04.21.22 | 19:12 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

18:15
18:57
19:00
19:10
19:10
18:58
18:56
19:11
18:56
18:43
19:01
19:23
19:06
19:02
NightlineApril 2022Thursday, April 21, 2022