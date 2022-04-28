18:45

Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022 Trevor Reed freed from Russian prison; COVID spike forces Shanghai into lockdown

18:58

Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022 New video, evidence shows chaotic scene after ‘Rust’ shooting; Baby rhinos give hope to saving endangered species

18:58

Monday, Apr 25, 2022 Stay issued on execution of Melissa Lucio two days before she was set to face death; Dr. Deborah Birx speaks exclusively about her time on Trump’s COVID-19 task force

18:34

Friday, Apr 22, 2022 Climber Alex Honnold, who wowed the world in the 2018 documentary "Free Solo," leads a team to free climb a 2,000 foot cliff in the Amazon in a new Disney + special "Explorer: The Last Tepui."

19:12

Thursday, Apr 21, 2022 With gas prices high, will Americans finally shift to electric vehicles?; Magic Johnson looks back at the highs and lows of his legendary career

18:15

Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022 South Africans left to pick up pieces after deadly floods; Nyle DiMarco reflects on deaf culture and visibility

18:57

Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022 Florida special session draws ire; Ranchers, conservationists race to save Colorado River; 'Black-ish' cast, creator say goodbye to the Johnsons

19:00

Monday, Apr 18, 2022 Unfolding political battle over Texas governor’s controversial plan bussing plan; Sustainable companies combat the carbon footprint of fast fashion

19:10

Friday, Apr 15, 2022 'The Paterno Legacy' examines coach's complicated career; Garcelle Beauvais spills some tea in new memoir

19:10

Thursday, Apr 14, 2022 Amir Locke’s family join growing call to end “no knock” warrants; 'Queer Eye' star shares stories of love and loss

18:58

Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022 Suspect caught in New York City subway shooting; Bucha survivors recount horrors of Russian massacre

18:56

Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022 New York City under high alert after subway shooting; Law enforcement experts weigh in on Brooklyn subway shooting

19:11

Monday, Apr 11, 2022 Adopted man learns he was stolen from birth mom in Chile; Man stolen from birth using DNA kits to help fellow adoptees

18:56

Friday, Apr 08, 2022 Words to Die By; The investigation and conviction of Michelle Carter who’s texts urging her boyfriend to die by suicide shocked the world

18:43

Thursday, Apr 07, 2022 Ketanji Brown Jackson makes Supreme Court history; Tiger Woods makes a remarkable return to the Masters

19:01

Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022 Volunteer group takes on country’s cold cases; The Kardashians gear up for their new reality series

19:23

Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022 Fentanyl overdose survivor shares her story; DEA and CDC officials discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis

19:06

Monday, Apr 04, 2022 String of violence over the weekend sparks larger conversation on gun violence; Selena Gomez launches company to continue her advocacy for mental health

19:02