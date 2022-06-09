19:09

Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022 Survivors, parents testify to Congress following a string of mass shootings; ESPN features new E60 ‘Steph Curry and Omar Carter: An Undeniable Bond’

19:20

Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022 Uvalde pediatrician to testify on the aftermath of the Texas school shooting; A look at the AR-15 style, semi-automatic weapons used in many mass shootings

18:57

Monday, Jun 06, 2022 Car Theft Skyrocketing Across the Country; 'The Pretty Reckless' Singer Taylor Momsen On Battle With Depression

19:20

Friday, Jun 03, 2022 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear alongside royal family for Jubilee celebration; ‘Teen Wolf’ Colton Haynes opens up about Hollywood, coming out as gay in his memoir

18:52

Thursday, Jun 02, 2022 Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates her seven decades on the throne; First lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska speaks exclusively with ABC News

19:08