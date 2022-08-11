18:55

Friday, Aug 12, 2022 FBI search at Mar-a-Lago uncovers 27 boxes of government records, some classified; YouTubers, Adventures with Purpose, help crack a missing persons case

19:17

Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022 Emmy Award-winning actress Anne Heche in critical condition after car crash; US Marine and his Afghan interpreter write memoir about the war and escape from Kabul

18:04

Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022 Jennette McCurdy shares the stories behind memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died"; Suspect named in the homicide of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque, within 9-month span

19:14

Monday, Aug 08, 2022 Republican candidates supporting stolen election myth advance to general election; Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt discuss the joy of collaboration in new film “Bullet Train”

19:08

Thursday, Aug 04, 2022 Britney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison; White House declares monkeypox a public health emergency; Thailand cave rescue revisited in new Hollywood telling

19:14

Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022 Post Roe reality sets in for women across America; Inside a pregnancy crisis center

18:49

Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022 Abortion protections survive Kansas primary, Arizona nominees for governor await results; Country music legend Luke Bryan discusses latest projects and personal life

19:13