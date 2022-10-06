S43E195Thu, Oct 6, 2022
Families share their struggles in post Roe America; Huma Abedin reflects on life in the political spotlight and her personal struggles
NR | 10.06.22 | 18:01 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
17:41
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' producers announce settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family; Daughter of 'hero' Uvalde teacher speaks about mother's sacrificeNR
18:17
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022Constance Wu speaks out about personal struggles, allegations of sexual harassment; Herschel Walker denies allegation of paying for abortionNR
18:18
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Former NFL players on Tua Tagovailoa and NFL's concussion protocols; New report alleges "systemic" abuses in National Women's Soccer LeagueNR