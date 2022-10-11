S43E198Tue, Oct 11, 2022
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims ex-girlfriend is lying about abortion; Actress Geena Davis on her new memoir 'Dying of Politeness'
NR | 10.11.22 | 17:56 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
18:05
Monday, Oct 10, 2022Pennsylvania voters prepare for a decisive election in a swing state; Prime Playlist: O.A.R says 'no matter where we play, we'll bring the same energy'NR
18:03
Friday, Oct 07, 2022Gisele, Tom Brady reportedly hire divorce lawyers; Top Latina comedians spark pride in stand-up sceneNR
18:01
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022Families share their struggles in post Roe America; Huma Abedin reflects on life in the political spotlight and her personal strugglesNR
17:41
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' producers announce settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family; Daughter of 'hero' Uvalde teacher speaks about mother's sacrificeNR
18:17
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022Constance Wu speaks out about personal struggles, allegations of sexual harassment; Herschel Walker denies allegation of paying for abortionNR
18:18
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Former NFL players on Tua Tagovailoa and NFL's concussion protocols; New report alleges "systemic" abuses in National Women's Soccer LeagueNR