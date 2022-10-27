S43E210Thu, Oct 27, 2022
Climate change has lowered Lake Mead's water levels to record low. But as the lake dries, officials are discovering human remains that were once lost to the waters.
NR | 10.27.22 | 18:41 | CC
18:34
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022Las Vegas public administrator goes on trial for allegedly stabbing journalist; Elizabeth Banks on role in new film ‘Call Jane’ and battle over reproductive rightsNR
18:07
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022Ye's antisemitic comments spark outrage, fear; Sam Heughan honors Scottish homeland with memoirNR
18:25
Monday, Oct 24, 2022Weinstein, Masterson trials mark latest watershed moments in the MeToo movement; 'Alaska Daily' stars chat about tackling real world injusticesNR
17:58
Friday, Oct 21, 2022Police in southern California thought they caught the man responsible for killing his wife and dumping her body, but before his trial Peter Chadwick goes on the lam.NR
18:29
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022What’s behind your ethically certified coffee?; Dwayne Johnson talks about going rogue in latest DC film; Taylor Swift drops her tenth studio album, ‘Midnights’NR
18:01
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022The spooky history of ‘The Watcher’ town; Director and actor Kevin Smith talks health, friendship and getting olderNR
18:27
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022Actor Danny Masterson faces three multiple rape charges in court; Chelsea Manning details the hardships she has overcome in new memoirNR
18:15
Monday, Oct 17, 2022Hawaii families say they got sick from Navy fuel leak; 'Mad Honey' authors speak about new best-selling novelNR
18:43
Friday, Oct 14, 2022Hip-Hop world pushes back against lyrics being used in court; 'Fat Joe,' 'E-40' discuss legislation to end use of rap lyrics in courtNR
18:30
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump; School shooting survivors open up nearly 25 years later; Americans captured in Ukraine speak outNR
18:14
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly a billion dollars to Sandy Hook families; Ukrainians brace for Russian retaliationNR
17:56
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims ex-girlfriend is lying about abortion; Actress Geena Davis on her new memoir 'Dying of Politeness'NR
18:05
Monday, Oct 10, 2022Pennsylvania voters prepare for a decisive election in a swing state; Prime Playlist: O.A.R says 'no matter where we play, we'll bring the same energy'NR
18:03
Friday, Oct 07, 2022Gisele, Tom Brady reportedly hire divorce lawyers; Top Latina comedians spark pride in stand-up sceneNR
18:01
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022Families share their struggles in post Roe America; Huma Abedin reflects on life in the political spotlight and her personal strugglesNR
17:41
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' producers announce settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family; Daughter of 'hero' Uvalde teacher speaks about mother's sacrificeNR
18:17
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022Constance Wu speaks out about personal struggles, allegations of sexual harassment; Herschel Walker denies allegation of paying for abortionNR
18:18
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Former NFL players on Tua Tagovailoa and NFL's concussion protocols; New report alleges "systemic" abuses in National Women's Soccer LeagueNR