S44E3Wed, Jan 4, 2023
NFL player Damar Hamlin ‘moving in a positive direction’ after cardiac arrest; ‘Varsity Blues’ mastermind Rick Singer sentenced in college admissions scheme
NR | 01.04.23 | 18:15 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
18:11
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023Suspect in Idaho murders makes first court appearance; George Santos’ work, education lies shroud House winNR
18:21
Monday, Jan 02, 2023NFL player suffers cardiac arrest during game; Adopted man learns he was stolen from birth mom in Chile; Man stolen from birth using DNA kits to help fellow adopteesNR