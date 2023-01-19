Skip to Content
S44E14Thu, Jan 19, 2023
Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter; Kristin Chenoweth shares what inspired her new book; Real Housewives star Jennifer Shah sentenced to prison
NR | 01.19.23 | 19:07 | CC

NightlineJanuary 2023Thu, Jan 19, 2023