S44E29Thu, Feb 9, 2023
Super Bowl QB reflects on historic moment for Black players; The Jonas Brothers talk new album and two decades of stardom; First Chicana indigenous woman to be named marquee artist for the Super Bowl
NR | 02.09.23 | 19:06 | CC
19:04
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023Lawrence Ray victims speak out; LeBron James crowned new NBA all-time scoring king; Madonna claps back against ageism, misogynyNR
18:37
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023Tyre Nichols' Family Watches Biden Deliver State of Union Address; Chris Christie, Donna Brazile discuss State of the UnionNR
19:23
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023Moms take on Snapchat over teen fentanyl deathsNR
19:00
Friday, Feb 03, 2023‘Kill or Be Killed?’ Part 1: The investigation; ‘Kill or Be Killed?’ Part 2: The trialNR
18:48
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023Football City, USA: Inside the town that churns out NFL players; Anna Kendrick gets personal in new drama; Boris Johnson praises US for role in Ukraine Russia conflictNR
18:32
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023A life cut short, remembering Tyre Nichols as he is laid to rest; Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein talk about 'shrinking' for new show; Segregation on the Las Vegas StripNR