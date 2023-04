Trump becomes first president to be indicted on criminal charges; Jonathan Karl, Dan Abrams discuss Trump indictment

Trump becomes first president to be indicted on criminal charges; Jonathan Karl, Dan Abrams discuss Trump indictment

Trump becomes first president to be indicted on criminal charges; Jonathan Karl, Dan Abrams discuss Trump indictment

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023 Trump becomes first president to be indicted on criminal charges; Jonathan Karl, Dan Abrams discuss Trump indictment

19:19