S1E7Soul of a Nation Presents: Corazon De America: Celebrating Hispanic Culture
What does it mean to be Hispanic in the U.S. today? Latinos celebrate, embrace and preserve their own unique heritages.
NR | 09.18.21 | 42:16 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
41:19
S1 E6 - Soul of a Nation: ReconstructionExploring the hope and resilience of the Black community throughout history, as well as the ability to turn pain into promise, prosperity and power.NR | 04.07.2021
41:24
S1 E5 - Soul of a Nation: ‘Shut up and…’Sports have played a historic role in America’s current racial reckoning. Black athletes are provoking a seismic shift in this current moment.NR | 03.31.2021
41:25
S1 E4 - Soul of a Nation: Black Joy2020 was the year humor became the best antidote to pain and loneliness. What is comedy's role within the Black community?NR | 03.24.2021
41:26
S1 E3 - Soul of a Nation: FaithThe diversity among the Black and faithful has never been so striking. ABC News explores the role of faith in the Black community as it embraces different religions and a wave of secular influence.NR | 03.17.2021
41:23
S1 E2 - Soul of a Nation: NextThe future is already here. The next generation of Black Americans are trailblazers and they live on the cutting edge, no matter what they have to overcome.NR | 03.10.2021
41:25
S1 E1 - Soul of a Nation: ReckoningsIn this moment of racial reckoning in the present-day U.S., links between the past and present have never been more striking.NR | 03.03.2021