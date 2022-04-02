Skip to Content
S1E9Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated-The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
Muhammad A. Aziz, one of two men wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X’s assassination, shares his path to justice over the course of 55 years in his first interview since his exoneration.
NR | 02.04.22 | 41:29 | CC

