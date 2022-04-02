41:32

S1 E8 - Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising Black actresses, a historically overlooked and under-valued group in Hollywood, have in recent years begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture.

42:16

S1 E7 - Soul of a Nation Presents: Corazon De America: Celebrating Hispanic Culture What does it mean to be Hispanic in the U.S. today? Latinos celebrate, embrace and preserve their own unique heritages.

41:19

S1 E6 - Soul of a Nation: Reconstruction Exploring the hope and resilience of the Black community throughout history, as well as the ability to turn pain into promise, prosperity and power.

41:24

S1 E5 - Soul of a Nation: ‘Shut up and…’ Sports have played a historic role in America’s current racial reckoning. Black athletes are provoking a seismic shift in this current moment.

41:25

S1 E4 - Soul of a Nation: Black Joy 2020 was the year humor became the best antidote to pain and loneliness. What is comedy's role within the Black community?

41:26

S1 E3 - Soul of a Nation: Faith The diversity among the Black and faithful has never been so striking. ABC News explores the role of faith in the Black community as it embraces different religions and a wave of secular influence.

41:23

S1 E2 - Soul of a Nation: Next The future is already here. The next generation of Black Americans are trailblazers and they live on the cutting edge, no matter what they have to overcome.

41:25