S1E9Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated-The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
Muhammad A. Aziz, one of two men wrongfully convicted of Malcolm X’s assassination, shares his path to justice over the course of 55 years in his first interview since his exoneration.
S1 E8 - Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens RisingBlack actresses, a historically overlooked and under-valued group in Hollywood, have in recent years begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture.NR | 02.04.2022
S1 E7 - Soul of a Nation Presents: Corazon De America: Celebrating Hispanic CultureWhat does it mean to be Hispanic in the U.S. today? Latinos celebrate, embrace and preserve their own unique heritages.NR | 09.18.2021
S1 E6 - Soul of a Nation: ReconstructionExploring the hope and resilience of the Black community throughout history, as well as the ability to turn pain into promise, prosperity and power.NR | 04.07.2021
S1 E5 - Soul of a Nation: ‘Shut up and…’Sports have played a historic role in America’s current racial reckoning. Black athletes are provoking a seismic shift in this current moment.NR | 03.31.2021
S1 E4 - Soul of a Nation: Black Joy2020 was the year humor became the best antidote to pain and loneliness. What is comedy's role within the Black community?NR | 03.24.2021
S1 E3 - Soul of a Nation: FaithThe diversity among the Black and faithful has never been so striking. ABC News explores the role of faith in the Black community as it embraces different religions and a wave of secular influence.NR | 03.17.2021
S1 E2 - Soul of a Nation: NextThe future is already here. The next generation of Black Americans are trailblazers and they live on the cutting edge, no matter what they have to overcome.NR | 03.10.2021
S1 E1 - Soul of a Nation: ReckoningsIn this moment of racial reckoning in the present-day U.S., links between the past and present have never been more striking.NR | 03.03.2021