S2 E6 - The Comeback Prosecutors say Jim Bakker is up to his old tricks attempting to con his faithful followers with a sham COVID-19 cure.

S2 E5 - The Coupon Con A young mom uses her graphic design skills to create counterfeit coupons to get free meals, household supplies and money.

S2 E4 - The Billion Dollar Con A mild-mannered college graduate is alleged to have siphoned billions of dollars from an investment fund right under the nose of industry watchdogs.

S2 E3 - The Sweetheart Swindler Con A lifelong bachelor falls for a woman more than half his age and falls prey to a con artist who gains access to a majority of his life savings.

S2 E2 - The Hollywood Mogul Con A young actor unleashes a Ponzi scheme on the film industry.

S2 E1 - The Faithful Investor A Georgia pastor-turned-financial adviser turns his attention to a small-town bank in need of funding; an opportunity that he thinks will be his cash cow ends up being "the nail in his coffin."

S1 E8 - The Con: Hollywood How and why did this scammer crush so many Hollywood dreams? Buckle up for this unbelievable all-new episode.

S1 E7 - The Con: Wine "I scam people and drink their wine." How did this wine collector have some of the world's best, most expensive wines?

S1 E6 - The Con: Psychics Journey into the world of psychics and find out what happens when a psychic cons customers out of their money – revenge not even a psychic could predict.

S1 E5 - The Royal Con Meet the fabulously rich "Saudi Prince" who was part of one of the most powerful families in the world – but, was he?

S1 E4 - The Con: Fyre Festival What does Fyre Fest creator Billy McFarland have to say now about the disastrous music festival in the Caribbean? He speaks in a jailhouse interview on "The Con."

S1 E3 - The Varsity Blues Con Through elaborate and illegal methods, Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges.

S1 E2 - The Heiress Con A woman claiming to be an Irish heiress swindles thousands of dollars from her best friend.

