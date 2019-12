S10 E49 Sunday, Dec 8, 2019

47:03 | 12.08.19 | NR | CC

'Something is wrong with the system': Sen. Cory Booker on 'barriers' in 2020 race; Trump 'hits all the buttons that founding fathers were concerned about': House Dem; 'It is weird' that Giuliani went to Ukraine: GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz