S12 E1 Sunday, Jan 3, 2021

44:58 | 01.03.21 | NR | CC

'There is no running away from the numbers': Fauci on COVID-19 surge; 'We did very well in vote by mail ... early vote': Stacey Abrams on Georgia runoffs; Trump 'seems determined to, sort of, burn things down on the way out': Susan Glasser