S12E20Sunday, May 16, 2021
'This is not permission for widespread removal of masks': Dr. Rochelle Walensky; Liz Cheney discusses her political future and the state of the Republican Party; Israel-Hamas conflict poses foreign policy test for Biden administration
NR | 05.16.21 | 46:18 | CC
46:03
S12 E19 - Sunday, May 9, 2021Vaccinations are 'end game' to COVID-19 crisis in India: Fauci; Battle for the GOP: Cheney vs. Trump; Mother’s Day panel examines the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on working momsNR | 05.09.2021
45:41
S12 E18 - Sunday, May 2, 2021'We're proud of what we've done so far': Jake Sullivan on US aid to India; 'I think there's a deal to be had' on 'true' infrastructure: Sen. John Barrasso; 'This is a pretty dangerous time to be unvaccinated': Dr. Ashish JhaNR | 05.02.2021