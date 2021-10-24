S12E43Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Vaccines are ‘likely’ to be available to children 5-11 early Nov.: Fauci; ‘This is the biggest race in America’: McAuliffe; Trump is ‘calling the shots’ for Republicans: Donna Brazile
NR | 10.24.21 | 45:51 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
46:07
S12 E42 - Sunday, Oct 17, 2021Higher prices and product shortages: Supply chain disruptions continue; 17 American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti: US religious group; ‘Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier’ previewNR | 10.17.2021
46:17
S12 E41 - Sunday, Oct 10, 2021Failure to raise the debt ceiling would be a 'catastrophe': Yellen; Facebook VP Nick Clegg acknowledges 'success comes responsibility'; Jon Karl's exclusive reporting about Trump's actions on Jan 6. from his book 'Betrayal'NR | 10.10.2021
45:23
S12 E40 - Sunday, Oct 3, 2021$2 trillion social spending bill price tag is 'not enough': Sanders; COVID-19 pill replacing vaccine is 'a false narrative': Dr. Fauci; Democrats remain gridlocked over infrastructure billNR | 10.03.2021