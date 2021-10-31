Skip to Content
-
S12E44Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
We're 'optimistic' infrastructure bill will pass next week: Buttigieg; 'It's not on Liz Cheney and I to save the Republican Party': Kinzinger; Climate change causes coastal erosion in Hawaii
NR | 10.31.21 | 45:20 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

45:51
46:07
46:17
45:23
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 12Sunday, Oct 31, 2021