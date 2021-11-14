Skip to Content
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
schedule
account
Search
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
schedule
account
-
ABOUT
S12
E46
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Celebrating 40 years of 'This Week'; White House 'confident' social policy bill will pass this week: Deese; Americans have given Biden 'failing grades across the board': Barrasso
NR | 11.14.21 | 46:18 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
45:44
S12 E45 - Sunday, Nov 7, 2021
Biden admin 'certainly prepared' to defend vaccine mandates: Surgeon General; Battleground states gear up for 2022 midterms; Taking on the world's greatest climate challenges
NR | 11.07.2021
This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 12
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021