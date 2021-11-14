Skip to Content
-
S12E46Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Celebrating 40 years of 'This Week'; White House 'confident' social policy bill will pass this week: Deese; Americans have given Biden 'failing grades across the board': Barrasso
NR | 11.14.21 | 46:18 | CC
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 12Sunday, Nov 14, 2021