S12E47Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
College Basketball Hall of Fame set to induct the late Len Bias; Accidental gun discharge sparks panic at Atlanta airport; Tips to avoid travel headaches this holiday season
NR | 11.21.21 | 45:53 | CC
46:18
S12 E46 - Sunday, Nov 14, 2021Celebrating 40 years of 'This Week'; White House 'confident' social policy bill will pass this week: Deese; Americans have given Biden 'failing grades across the board': BarrassoNR | 11.14.2021
45:44
S12 E45 - Sunday, Nov 7, 2021Biden admin 'certainly prepared' to defend vaccine mandates: Surgeon General; Battleground states gear up for 2022 midterms; Taking on the world's greatest climate challengesNR | 11.07.2021