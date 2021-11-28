S12E48Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
‘This bill puts us on the right path’ to combat inflation: Klobuchar; Build Back Better is a 'bad, bad, bad bill': Cassidy; Omicron variant will ‘inevitably’ be in US: Fauci
NR | 11.28.21 | 46:04 | CC
45:53
S12 E47 - Sunday, Nov 21, 2021College Basketball Hall of Fame set to induct the late Len Bias; Accidental gun discharge sparks panic at Atlanta airport; Tips to avoid travel headaches this holiday seasonNR | 11.21.2021
46:18
S12 E46 - Sunday, Nov 14, 2021Celebrating 40 years of 'This Week'; White House 'confident' social policy bill will pass this week: Deese; Americans have given Biden 'failing grades across the board': BarrassoNR | 11.14.2021
45:44
S12 E45 - Sunday, Nov 7, 2021Biden admin 'certainly prepared' to defend vaccine mandates: Surgeon General; Battleground states gear up for 2022 midterms; Taking on the world's greatest climate challengesNR | 11.07.2021