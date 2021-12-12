Skip to Content
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
news
schedule
account
Search
provider-logo
browse
Live TV
news
schedule
account
-
ABOUT
S12
E50
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
‘Splintered houses and splintered lives’ everywhere you look: Linsey Davis; If you want to be ‘optimally protected,’ get a booster: Fauci; Jan. 6 events ‘were driven from the top’: Christie
NR | 12.12.21 | 45:16 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
44:45
S12 E49 - Sunday, Dec 5, 2021
99.9% of COVID-19 cases in US are delta: Walensky; Omicron is a 'very different variant': Polis; Supreme Court hears pivotal abortion case
NR | 12.05.2021
This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 12
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021