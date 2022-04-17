S13E16Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Ukraine will 'not surrender' to Russia: Ukrainian prime minister; Police must work to 'rebuild trust' with communities: NYPD commissioner; Another COVID-19 surge is 'extremely unlikely': White House COVID coordinator
NR | 04.17.22 | 47:08 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
48:08
S13 E15 - Sunday, Apr 10, 2022Hundreds of women, children killed in Ukrainian 'genocide': Kyiv mayor; War crimes and atrocities in Ukraine 'lie at the feet' of the Kremlin: Sullivan; Uptick in COVID cases was 'expected' after mitigation policies were lifted: FauciNR | 04.10.2022
46:48
S13 E14 - Sunday, Apr 3, 2022Russia-Ukraine war 'sadly is far from over': WH chief of staff; Sen. Roy Blunt says he will not support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson; Biden juggles war abroad, inflation at homeNR | 04.03.2022