Skip to Content
-
S13E38Sun, Sep 18, 2022
Gov. Abbott should coordinate with 'every city' buses pass through: Mayor Eric Adams; 'People are not coming to El Paso, they're coming to America': Mayor; Russia fighting against 'all 40 million Ukrainians': Amb. Oksana Markarova
NR | 09.18.22 | 46:43 | CC
This Week with George StephanopoulosSeason 13Sun, Sep 18, 2022