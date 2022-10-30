S14E6Sun, Oct 30, 2022
'This is about policy, this isn't a civil war': Heidi Heitkamp; New released details following attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband; Health care providers struggling amid abortion restrictions
NR | 10.30.22 | 46:36 | CC
46:12
S14 E5 - Sun, Oct 23, 2022Arizona emerges as major test for MAGA takeover of GOP; If Democrats ‘keep getting results, voters will reward that’: Sean Patrick Maloney; Midterms will be ‘referendum on Joe Biden’: Marc ShortNR | 10.23.2022
46:13
S14 E4 - Sun, Oct 16, 2022Recession is 'possible but not inevitable': Secretary Pete Buttigieg; ABC analysis: Most police budgets have increased since 2019; Dr. Anthony Fauci reflects on over 50 years of public serviceNR | 10.16.2022
44:52
S14 E3 - Sun, Oct 9, 2022Biden nuclear warning reflects 'high stakes' in Ukraine war: John Kirby; Nuclear tensions rise with Russian threats and North Korean tests; GOP, Democrats see different paths to Senate majorityNR | 10.09.2022
45:45
S14 E2 - Sun, Oct 2, 2022Florida 'still in active search and rescue phase': FEMA Administrator Criswell; Putin illegally annexes parts of Ukraine, Biden vows US will defend NATO territoryNR | 10.02.2022