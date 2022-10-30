46:12

S14 E5 - Sun, Oct 23, 2022 Arizona emerges as major test for MAGA takeover of GOP; If Democrats ‘keep getting results, voters will reward that’: Sean Patrick Maloney; Midterms will be ‘referendum on Joe Biden’: Marc Short

S14 E4 - Sun, Oct 16, 2022 Recession is 'possible but not inevitable': Secretary Pete Buttigieg; ABC analysis: Most police budgets have increased since 2019; Dr. Anthony Fauci reflects on over 50 years of public service

S14 E3 - Sun, Oct 9, 2022 Biden nuclear warning reflects 'high stakes' in Ukraine war: John Kirby; Nuclear tensions rise with Russian threats and North Korean tests; GOP, Democrats see different paths to Senate majority

