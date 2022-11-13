Skip to Content
ABOUT
S14
E8
Sun, Nov 13, 2022
Pelosi says Biden should run for re-election in 2024: 'He has accomplished so much'; Democrats secure Senate majority, defy midterm expectations
NR | 11.13.22 | 46:23 | CC
more episodes
46:25
S14 E7 - Sun, Nov 6, 2022
Voters have 'stark choices' to make on Election Day: Cory Booker; Key battleground races will determine control of Congress; Threats against election officials on the rise
NR | 11.06.2022
This Week with George Stephanopoulos
Season 14
Sun, Nov 13, 2022