Legal issues ‘will greatly weaken Trump’ in the general election: Bill Barr; Major League Baseball makes major rule changes for the new season

Legal issues ‘will greatly weaken Trump’ in the general election: Bill Barr; Major League Baseball makes major rule changes for the new season

Legal issues ‘will greatly weaken Trump’ in the general election: Bill Barr; Major League Baseball makes major rule changes for the new season

S15 E15 - Sun, Apr 9, 2023 Legal issues ‘will greatly weaken Trump’ in the general election: Bill Barr; Major League Baseball makes major rule changes for the new season

46:13