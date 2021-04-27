S12E117Tuesday, April 27 2021
CDC relaxes mask guidelines for vaccinated people outdoors; Lawyers, family of Andrew Brown Jr. reveal independent autopsy; 6-year-old cancer patient gets hero’s welcome at school
NR | 04.27.21 | 20:12 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:11
Monday, Apr 26, 2021CDC expected to release new guidance for masks outdoors; India at global epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic; Chloe Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win best directorNR
20:24
Sunday, Apr 25, 202193rd Oscars ceremony expected to be unlike any other; Calls grow to release body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr. shooting; COVID-19 rages in IndiaNR
20:06
Saturday, Apr 24, 2021Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to resume; COVID-19 surge slams India; President Biden officially recognizes Armenian genocideNR
20:12
Friday, Apr 23, 2021US lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Indonesian navy detects 'strong magnetic force' in search for submarine; Vaccinated health care workers spend time with patientsNR
20:20
Thursday, Apr 22, 2021Alternate juror in Chauvin trial speaks out; CDC panel to decide on Johnson & Johnson vaccine; 'Secrets of the Whales' series released on Disney+NR
20:17
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021Derek Chauvin behind bars in Minnesota max security prison; Biden address vaccine hesitancy, prods businesses with tax credit; Doctor launches program to combat COVID-19 isolationNR
20:05
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021Derek Chauvin found guilty on all 3 counts for death of George Floyd; U.S. reacts to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial: Guilty; Reports of vaccine demand slowing down, continued vaccine hesitancyNR
20:16
Monday, Apr 19, 2021Jury deliberates Chauvin case in death of George Floyd; All Americans 16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines; Garland discusses domestic terror, gun violence and voting rightsNR
20:20
Sunday, Apr 18, 2021Derek Chauvin trial set for closing arguments; CDC reports major milestones in race to vaccinate; Worries grow across restaurant industryNR
18:38
Saturday, Apr 17, 2021Ceremony honors life of Prince Philip; Biden calls FedEx mass shooting ‘national embarrassment’; Family of Adam Toledo speaks outNR
20:04
Friday, Apr 16, 2021Former FedEx employee allegedly opened fire at facility, killing 8; New video shows moments before fatal Chicago police shooting; Prince Philip: Remembered in his own wordsNR
19:57
Thursday, Apr 15, 2021Footage released of fatal Chicago police shooting of teen; Michigan faces COVID-19 emergency, Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause continues; LA Dodgers player hits home run, surprises fan with nachosNR
20:04
Wednesday, Apr 14, 2021CDC says it needs time to respond to Johnson & Johnson concerns; Former officer who shot Daunte Wright charged with manslaughter; Students surprise teacher with Zoom ‘thank you’NR
19:53
Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021US urges a pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccinations; Police chief, officer who shot and killed Duante Wright resign; College senior makes softball history with perfect gameNR
20:17
Monday, Apr 12, 2021George Floyd's brother testifies at Derek Chauvin's trial; Officer fired after drawing gun on Army lieutenant; Teacher gives classroom pep talks to 3rd gradersNR
20:21
Sunday, Apr 11, 2021Couple receives lost GoPro filled with memories; Health alert issued for salmonella outbreak in raw, ground turkey; Chloe Zhao wins top Directors Guild AwardNR
20:18
Saturday, Apr 10, 2021Beloved cafeteria worker becomes US citizen; Virginia police officers sued after altercation with Army 2nd lieutenant; Thousands evacuate as volcano erupts on island of Saint VincentNR
20:04
Friday, Apr 09, 2021Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband passes away at 99; COVID-19 cases top 75,000 for 2nd straight day; Legendary rapper DMX dies at 50NR
20:15
Thursday, Apr 08, 20211 dead, 4 critically injured in Texas shooting; suspect in custody; Authorities search for motive behind shooting at doctor's home; Couple in their 90s reunited after COVID-19 separationNR