S12E123Tuesday, May 4 2021
Biden wants 160 million vaccinations by July 4; At least 23 dead after overpass collapse in Mexico City; New family celebrates Mother's Day adoption
NR | 05.04.21 | 20:27 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:11
Monday, May 03, 2021States across US ease COVID-19 restrictions; Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce; RV industry booms during the pandemicNR
20:04
Sunday, May 02, 2021Fishing boat slams into rocks, breaks apart with 25 people on board; COVID-19 vaccines readily available across the nation; Drawdown of US forces in Afghanistan underwayNR