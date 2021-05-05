S12E124Wednesday, May 5, 2021
2 American college students found guilty in the death of a police officer in Italy; Man allegedly stabs 2 elderly Asian women; Husband of missing woman charged with murder
NR | 05.05.21 | 19:52 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
NEW
20:27
Tuesday, May 04, 2021Biden wants 160 million vaccinations by July 4; At least 23 dead after overpass collapse in Mexico City; New family celebrates Mother's Day adoptionNR
NEW
20:11
Monday, May 03, 2021States across US ease COVID-19 restrictions; Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce; RV industry booms during the pandemicNR
NEW
20:04
Sunday, May 02, 2021Fishing boat slams into rocks, breaks apart with 25 people on board; COVID-19 vaccines readily available across the nation; Drawdown of US forces in Afghanistan underwayNR