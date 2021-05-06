19:52

Wednesday, May 05, 2021 2 American college students found guilty in the death of a police officer in Italy; Man allegedly stabs 2 elderly Asian women; Husband of missing woman charged with murder

20:27

Tuesday, May 04, 2021 Biden wants 160 million vaccinations by July 4; At least 23 dead after overpass collapse in Mexico City; New family celebrates Mother's Day adoption

20:11

Monday, May 03, 2021 States across US ease COVID-19 restrictions; Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce; RV industry booms during the pandemic

20:04