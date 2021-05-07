S12E126Friday, May 7, 2021
4 officers involved in death of George Floyd face federal charges; Pfizer seeks full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine; 6-year-old battling leukemia becomes UPS driver for the day
NR | 05.07.21 | 19:32 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
19:49
Thursday, May 06, 2021Student in custody for opening fire in an Idaho middle school; Army trainee hijacks school bus full of children; Families cheer on nurses during Nurse Appreciation WeekNR
19:52
Wednesday, May 05, 20212 American college students found guilty in the death of a police officer in Italy; Man allegedly stabs 2 elderly Asian women; Husband of missing woman charged with murderNR
20:27
Tuesday, May 04, 2021Biden wants 160 million vaccinations by July 4; At least 23 dead after overpass collapse in Mexico City; New family celebrates Mother's Day adoptionNR
20:11
Monday, May 03, 2021States across US ease COVID-19 restrictions; Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce; RV industry booms during the pandemicNR
20:04
Sunday, May 02, 2021Fishing boat slams into rocks, breaks apart with 25 people on board; COVID-19 vaccines readily available across the nation; Drawdown of US forces in Afghanistan underwayNR