S12E146Thursday, May 27, 2021
New details about suspected San Jose shooter who killed 9; Vaccination sites open in some airports ahead of big travel weekend; Battle in Senate for Jan. 6 commission
NR | 05.27.21 | 20:26 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Thursday, May 27, 2021