CDC urges teens to get vaccinated; Biden makes concessions on infrastructure plan; Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retire

CDC urges teens to get vaccinated; Biden makes concessions on infrastructure plan; Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retire

CDC urges teens to get vaccinated; Biden makes concessions on infrastructure plan; Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retire

Thursday, Jun 03, 2021 CDC urges teens to get vaccinated; Biden makes concessions on infrastructure plan; Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retire

NFL pledges to end ‘race-norming’ in concussion settlement program; 2 runaway children involved in police shootout; Special graduation surprise for beloved custodian

NFL pledges to end ‘race-norming’ in concussion settlement program; 2 runaway children involved in police shootout; Special graduation surprise for beloved custodian

NFL pledges to end ‘race-norming’ in concussion settlement program; 2 runaway children involved in police shootout; Special graduation surprise for beloved custodian

Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021 NFL pledges to end ‘race-norming’ in concussion settlement program; 2 runaway children involved in police shootout; Special graduation surprise for beloved custodian

20:27