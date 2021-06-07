S12E157Monday, June 07, 2021
FDA approves new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease; DOJ recovers millions paid in cyberattack ransom; Jeff Bezos announces space flight with his brother
NR | 06.07.21 | 20:14 | CC
20:20
Sunday, Jun 06, 2021Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan welcome 2nd child; COVID-19 vaccination rate drops significantly; Gun violence erupts across countryNR
20:06
Saturday, Jun 05, 2021Evacuation operation underway after NYC ferry runs aground; Dangerous weather conditions sweep the nation; Passenger attempts to break into plane cockpit: AuthoritiesNR
20:06
Friday, Jun 04, 2021Facebook continues suspension of Trump for 2 years; Upcoming government report on ‘unexplained aerial phenomena’; 94-year-old high school graduateNR
20:10
Thursday, Jun 03, 2021CDC urges teens to get vaccinated; Biden makes concessions on infrastructure plan; Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retireNR
20:29
Wednesday, Jun 02, 2021NFL pledges to end ‘race-norming’ in concussion settlement program; 2 runaway children involved in police shootout; Special graduation surprise for beloved custodianNR
20:27
Tuesday, Jun 01, 2021Memorials for the Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 years later; Cyberattack shuts down largest meat processing company; Texas governor vows to withhold salaries after Democrat walkoutNR